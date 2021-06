LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been fined more than $15,000 for allegedly not wearing his face mask on a flight from Florida to Las Vegas.

The Federal Aviation Administration reports the incident happened on a JetBlue flight back in February and the man is accused of ignoring flight attendants when they asked him to wear his mask properly.

Officials also say he was drinking from mini bottles not served by the airline which is against FAA regulations.