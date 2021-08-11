Watch
Reno teen shares story on receiving scholarship through Vax Nevada Days program

A middle schooler in Reno says she just wanted to do the right thing by getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
Posted at 6:30 AM, Aug 11, 2021
RENO (KTNV) — A middle schooler in Reno says she just wanted to do the right thing by getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

And in addition to being protected against the virus, she's also walking away with a college scholarship.

Kaylee, 13, was automatically entered in the Vax Nevada Days program - a giveaway of cash, prizes and scholarships for those who get the shot.

But she didn’t know about being added to the program. So, the initial call came as a bit of a shock.

“My mom was at the beach with me, and she was like what a weird spam call,” Kaylee said. “But we talked to dad, they went to the website and the next morning I found out that it was a $20,000 scholarship.”

And while she doesn't know exactly what her college plans are currently, but says she knows that a savings account will come in handy with the scholarship money.

The Vax Nevada Days promotion runs until Aug. 26.

