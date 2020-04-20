Reggae Rise Up announces new dates for 2020 festival at Downtown Las Vegas

Reggae Rise Up announced new dates for the inaugural music festival, now scheduled to take place later this year on October 24-25.

The festival will be held at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Live Nite Events made the decision to postpone the live music event due to the growing health concerns surrounding COVID-19. While the circumstances of the rescheduling were unfortunate, event producers have been able to keep the original lineup completely intact.

Festival fans can still catch their favorite bands including Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, SOJA, J. Boog, Matisyahu, Common Kings and many more.

In a change of original plans, all artists who were originally scheduled for Saturday will now perform on Sunday and all artists originally scheduled for Sunday will now perform on Saturday (see event lineup poster below).

Any single-day ticket holders who wish to exchange their tickets for the alternating day can visit http://reggaeriseupvegas.com/ and fill out a form to request the change.

Additionally, an email will be sent to all ticket holders with a direct link to the ticket exchange form. Ticket holders have until July 31 to complete the change request.

All ticket types are now back on-sale with Tier 2 GA Weekend currently start at $100 and VIP Weekend start at $170.

Tier 2 Single-Day GA and VIP tickets go on-sale starting at $55 and $90, respectively (Ticketing Fees, Tax and Shipping not included).