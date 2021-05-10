Psychotherapist explains ways of finding balance as 'normal' life returns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are less than a month away from Nevada potentially reopening at 100% capacity!

With excitement also comes anxiety.

And therapists say there are many lessons learned from the past year when it comes to everyone finding their balance.

Clinical psychotherapist Jenn Tomko says we all adjusted into COVID, now it's about finding a way to adjust back out of it.

She also says she hears the most anxiety about returning to social and work situations.

Tomko says it's an opportunity to take a look at your career.

When it comes to adjusting, Tomko says to prioritize, set boundaries and recruit help from loved ones while finding a better understanding of what's important and whats not