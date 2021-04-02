Watch
Protecting babies with breast milk containing COVID antibodies

Parents are on the hunt for breast milk with COVID antibodies hoping to protect their babies from the pandemic. There are some small but promising studies that show vaccinated women can pass along COVID-19 antibodies to their babies in utero and through their breast milk.
Posted at 11:54 AM, Apr 02, 2021
But so far no studies show donated breast milk can do the same.

The FDA warning about the potential dangers of milk sharing from an individual or from an online source including "exposure to infectious diseases, including HIV, some illegal drugs and prescription drugs".

The agency recommends finding a milk bank which can be a safer option.

