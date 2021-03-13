Planet Hollywood, LINQ to resume operations seven days a week soon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Caesars Entertainment says it plans to resume hotel operations seven days a week at Planet Hollywood hotel-casino beginning Monday and at the LINQ Hotel + Experience beginning March 22.

Previously, the hotels accommodated weekend stays only, while the gaming floors have been operating 24/7 since the properties reopened in 2020.

“We are excited to welcome even more guests back to two of our popular resorts seven days a week,” said Sean McBurney, the regional president of Las Vegas operations for the company.

“With Governor Sisolak’s recent announcement, we are encouraged Las Vegas will continue to rebound beyond expectations. Spring break, the big college basketball tournament, pool season and more are around the corner, and we can’t wait to see more friendly faces on the casino floor.”

In addition to the hotels, the following amenities will also be open seven days a week:

PLANET HOLLYWOOD

Gaming

Gaming Floor

Race & Sports Book

Food and Beverage

Gordon Ramsay Burger

Extra Lounge

PH Shiver Frozen Cocktails

Café Hollywood

Earl of Sandwich

Starbucks

THE LINQ

Gaming

Gaming Floor

The BOOK

Food and Beverage

Guy Fieri’s Vegas Kitchen & Bar

Nook Express

Hash House A Go Go

3535

Purple Zebra

Re:Match Bar

Catalyst Bar

Pool