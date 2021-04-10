Opening day for Bolden Little League Baseball in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro Sheriff Joe Lombardo, several Bolden Area Command officers, and Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear will celebrate opening day for the Bolden Little League at a special ceremony Saturday morning.

Lombardo will throw out the ceremonial first pitch as brand new score boards are lit.

The new boards were made possible by a $10,000 donation from the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity to The Mayor's Fund for Las Vegas LIFE.

Crear said the 2021 little league season would be special for the kids who missed out on play as the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 season.

"Opening day is always a great day, but it's especially meaningful this year given that there was no little league season last year because of COVID-19," said Councilman Crear. "With new scoreboards purchased with a generous donation from the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, our kids have even more to look forward to this season. I am especially grateful to Alpha Phi Alpha and members of the Bolden Area Command, including Sheriff Lombardo, whose support means everything. We can't wait to bring baseball back to Ward 5. Let's play ball!"

The Bolden Little League was created in 2017 to engage vulnerable young people in Las Vegas's historic west side.

Lombardo will throw the first pitch, and the scoreboards will be lit at 10:00 a.m. at Doolittle Field.

Attendance will be limited due to coronavirus safety precautions.