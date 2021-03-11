Northern Nevada Medical Center reports zero COVID patients

NEVADA (KTNV) — Health care providers at the Northern Nevada Medical Center currently have zero COVID-19 patients.

The last two were discharged Tuesday night.

Jessica Rios is a mom, wife, and also a nurse at the hospital and she says it's been a tough year.

"One of our walls came down this morning and that wall is to separate the normal hospital floor to our isolation COVID unit." Rios says, "It's amazing. It feels like we've made so much progress. It's a light at the end of a tunnel for everybody."

After seeing hundreds of COVID-19 patients, they are ready to treat more if needed.

But for now, Rios says it will be nice to enjoy a little break.