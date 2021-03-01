Menu

Pop-up COVID vaccine clinic opens in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas has opened a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that is now accepting appointments,
Posted at 7:36 AM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 00:43:42-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's a chance for you to get the shot if you're not a teacher.

The City of North Las Vegas opened up a pop-up clinic at Canyon Springs High School.

It will be open Monday and Tuesday for first-dose appointments.

You have to sign up in advance by calling 702-342-8417

RELATED: Where to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Las Vegas

Currently, North Las Vegas has administered nearly 1,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Canyon Springs High School is located near Alexander and Fifth Street.

