Pop-up COVID vaccine clinic opens in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's a chance for you to get the shot if you're not a teacher.

The City of North Las Vegas opened up a pop-up clinic at Canyon Springs High School.

It will be open Monday and Tuesday for first-dose appointments.

You have to sign up in advance by calling 702-342-8417

Currently, North Las Vegas has administered nearly 1,800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Canyon Springs High School is located near Alexander and Fifth Street.