LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is launching an in-home COVID-19 vaccination program for homebound residents.

Starting today qualifying residents can schedule appointments by calling the hotline at 702-623-2136.

North Las Vegas Fire Department paramedics will go to the home to give the vaccine and monitor for any side effects.

Paramedics will be administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine allowing residents to complete the vaccination process in one visit.