Nevada universities plan to offer in-person classes in fall

RENO (AP) — The University of Nevada, Reno says it will offer primarily in-person classes and student services when the fall semester starts in August.

The announcement came Monday after the university said enrollment dropped below 20,000 this semester and most classes have been offered remotely because of the pandemic.

University President Brian Sandoval said the university also expects to host more students in residence halls and the dining hall, continue student activities, expand support services, allow fans at athletic events and hold live performances.

UNLV spokesperson Tony Allen said the Las Vegas campus is also planning to offer most of its classes in person, as well as campus facilities providing in-person services.