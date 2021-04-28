Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Nevada trying to reverse decline in vaccinations statewide

items.[0].image.alt
John Locher/AP
FILE - In this March 31, 2021, registered nurse Sofia Mercado, right, administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination event for workers at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in North Las Vegas, Nev. Nevada health officials are redoubling efforts to make it easier to get COVID-19 shots — with new drive-thru clinics in working-class neighborhoods in Las Vegas and expanded outreach to Reno's Hispanic community — to try to reverse a decline in vaccinations statewide. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Virus Outbreak Nevada
Posted at 9:56 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 00:58:34-04

RENO (AP) — Nevada health officials are redoubling efforts to make it easier to get COVID-19 shots to try to reverse a decline in vaccinations statewide.

They include new drive-thru clinics in working-class neighborhoods in Las Vegas and expanded outreach to Reno's Hispanic community.

The 14-day rolling average in the number of vaccine doses administered on a daily basis in Nevada is down about 31% since April 15.

It's the lowest average rate of daily vaccinations since early March and the first time it's dropped below 18,000 since March 10.

Health officials said Monday 30% of the statewide population 16 or older is now fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH