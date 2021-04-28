Nevada trying to reverse decline in vaccinations statewide

RENO (AP) — Nevada health officials are redoubling efforts to make it easier to get COVID-19 shots to try to reverse a decline in vaccinations statewide.

They include new drive-thru clinics in working-class neighborhoods in Las Vegas and expanded outreach to Reno's Hispanic community.

The 14-day rolling average in the number of vaccine doses administered on a daily basis in Nevada is down about 31% since April 15.

It's the lowest average rate of daily vaccinations since early March and the first time it's dropped below 18,000 since March 10.

Health officials said Monday 30% of the statewide population 16 or older is now fully vaccinated.