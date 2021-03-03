Nevada to let some sports tournaments resume March 15

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak has reclassified lacrosse from a full-contact to minimal-contact sport in Nevada's coronavirus playbook, amid moves to let indoor and outdoor practices and competitions resume with social distancing and other requirements.

The governor said Tuesday he followed medical advisers in also classifying ice hockey as a full-contact sport and field hockey as a minimal-contact sport.

Sisolak signed new guidelines that will let tournaments begin March 15 for Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association sports that get approval for a COVID-19 safety plan.

Close-contact club sports and private leagues remain prohibited — including rugby, basketball, boxing, dance and cheer, and martial arts.