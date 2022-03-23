Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Nevada surpasses 10K COVID-19 deaths, more than 7K in Clark County

COVID-19
AP
Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus particles give coronaviruses their name, crown-like. Credit: NIAID-RML
COVID-19
Posted at 4:02 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 19:29:47-04

NEVADA (KTNV) — Nevada has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths this week, with 7,739 of those deaths in Clark County.

The total number of deaths in the state since the pandemic began is 10,031.

The dismal milestone comes as overall cases and hospitalizations continue to trend down.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 170 hospitalizations in Clark County and 192 statewide.

"COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline and are anticipated to return to the baseline appreciated before the Delta wave," said the Nevada Hospital Association in its weekly update.

The NHA says hospitals are reporting a return to normalcy but that staffing remains a "significant concern throughout the healthcare continuum."

Earlier this month, both the state and the Southern Nevada Health District announced they would stop updating their COVID dashboards daily.

Instead, updates will come weekly, on Wednesdays, which reflect more traditional disease surveillance reporting.

March 16 was the first weekly COVID-19 update.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH