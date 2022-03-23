Nevada surpasses 10K COVID-19 deaths, more than 7K in Clark County

NEVADA (KTNV) — Nevada has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths this week, with 7,739 of those deaths in Clark County.

The total number of deaths in the state since the pandemic began is 10,031.

The dismal milestone comes as overall cases and hospitalizations continue to trend down.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 170 hospitalizations in Clark County and 192 statewide.

"COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline and are anticipated to return to the baseline appreciated before the Delta wave," said the Nevada Hospital Association in its weekly update.

The NHA says hospitals are reporting a return to normalcy but that staffing remains a "significant concern throughout the healthcare continuum."

Earlier this month, both the state and the Southern Nevada Health District announced they would stop updating their COVID dashboards daily.

Instead, updates will come weekly, on Wednesdays, which reflect more traditional disease surveillance reporting.

March 16 was the first weekly COVID-19 update.

