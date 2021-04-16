Nevada statehouse reopens to public with little fanfare

CARSON CITY (AP) — The Nevada Legislature reopened its doors to the public on Thursday after months of only allowing lawmakers, staff and a limited number of reporters into the building.

Lobbyists, activists and other members of the public are now allowed to attend committee hearings and enter the building for pre-arranged appointments with lawmakers, but few took advantage of the opportunity.

Less than 20 people registered to enter the building, the vast majority of whom were lobbyists.

Access to committee hearings remains limited to ensure social distancing and adherence to state and local room capacity limits.