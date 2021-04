LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Senator Jacky Rosen is in the Las Vegas valley on Wednesday.

She posted photos on Twitter during her tour of a UPS facility in Las Vegas.

The facility is helping to deliver vaccines to distribution sites across the state.

Next up senator Rosen will visit with female owned Asian American and pacific islander small businesses.

She will discuss the impact the pandemic has had on them as well as how the recent relief bill passed by congress can help them.