Nevada ranks 45th in child well-being in the U.S.

The newest "2021 Kids Count Data". The report by the "Annie E. Casey Foundation" tracks child well-being in the U.S.
Posted at 7:35 AM, Jun 21, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The newest "2021 Kids Count Data" is available.

The report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation tracks child well-being in the U.S.

According to the report, Nevada ranks 45th out of the 50 states for overall child well-being.

During the pandemic, Nevada performed worse than the national average for households with children experiencing housing instability, food insecurity, limited access to health care.

The report claims nearly a decade of progress in child well-being is at risk of being erased

