Nevada officials hopeful about virus trends amid reopening

Nevada health officials say they're hopeful about the direction of the state's COVID-19 outbreak as reported cases, deaths and hospitalization trends remain favorable and the state gradually reopens following a winter surge.
Posted at 11:31 PM, Mar 29, 2021
State biostatistician Kyra Morgan says Nevada did not see any significant increase in reported coronavirus cases after allowing businesses to increase capacity to 35% from 25% in mid-February nor from allowing another increase up to 50% capacity on March 15.

State COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage said officials hope a statewide mask mandate and other mitigation measures will keep cases low and businesses open.

