Nevada governor 'optimistic' after legislative session ends

CARSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak applauded Nevada lawmakers for passing hundreds of bills in a legislative session colored heavily by the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with reporters Tuesday, Sisolak said he felt optimistic about the state's future.

He said he plans to sign measures to increase taxes on the mining industry and pave the way toward creating the nation's second state-based public health insurance option.

Republican Assemblyman Tom Roberts says he's concerned about the potential effect that a proposal to create a state-based public health insurance option could have on the market.