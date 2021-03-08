Menu

Nevada governor bets on safety as others lift virus rules

K.M. Cannon/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2020, file photo, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas. One year into the pandemic, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is still attempting to strike the right balance between keeping the state's tourism industry afloat while also containing the virus. In an interview with the Associated Press, Sisolak said he plans to use Nevada's safety protocols as a selling point to bring tourists, conventions, and trade shows back to Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 3:58 PM, Mar 08, 2021
CARSON CITY (AP) — One year into the pandemic, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is still attempting to strike the right balance between keeping the state's tourism industry afloat while also containing the coronavirus.

Sisolak said in an interview with the Associated Press he plans to use Nevada's safety protocols as a selling point to bring tourists, conventions and trade shows back to Las Vegas.

About one in 10 Nevada residents, including the governor, have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past year.

More than 5,000 people have died, 63% of whom have been 70 or older. Sisolak hopes vaccines will prevent future loss, contain the virus and buoy the economy to pre-pandemic levels.

