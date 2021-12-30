Watch
Nevada Gaming Control Board sends COVID-19 reminder to casinos

John Locher/AP
FILE - In this March 25, 2021, file photo, people gamble while wearing masks at the opening night of the Mohegan Sun Casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas. For the second month in a row, casinos in Nevada reported $1 billion in house winnings in April, showing signs that tourism business is returning faster to pre-pandemic levels than some experts expected. The state Gaming Control Board said Thursday, May 27, 2021, that last month’s overall “casino win” of nearly $1.04 billion was up a robust 11% compared with $936 million in April 2019. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Posted at 11:27 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 02:27:56-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As COVID-19 cases surge across the nation the Nevada Gaming Control Board has sent the following reminder to casinos operators about the current state pandemic-related mandates.

With another sharp increase in cases of COVID-19 occurring in Nevada, the Nevada Gaming Control Board (Board) expects each of its licensees to ensure compliance with Governor Sisolak’s Emergency Directive 045, which adopts all recommendations promulgated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) related to masks.

Therefore, Emergency Directive 045 requires each person, including fully vaccinated individuals, to wear a mask in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19.

This mask requirement is lifted in counties that remain at low or moderate transmission of COVID-19, as defined by the CDC, for two consecutive weeks. The Board expects each licensee to monitor updates published by the Nevada Health Response for the latest news on which counties are subject to the mask requirement (last update on December 21, 2021).

As Nevada prepares for a substantial rise in visitation for the New Year’s holiday, the Board will intensify its enforcement of Emergency Directive 045 at all licensed locations subject to the mask requirement to ensure the safety of Nevada’s residents and visitors.

The Board reminds its licensees, gaming employees, and the general public that a licensee in violation of any federal, state or local law or regulation is a violation of Nevada Gaming Commission Regulation 5.011, and that the Board may seek disciplinary action by the Nevada Gaming Commission for any such violation.

In conjunction with state and local health officials, the Nevada Gaming Control Board will continue to ensure that best practices are used in the mitigation of COVID-19, and its effect on licensee operations, and will issue further notices as appropriate.

