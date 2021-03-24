Regulators issue Nevada casinos reminder of COVID-19 pool safety protocol

NEVADA (KTNV) — Gaming regulators in Nevada sent a reminder to casinos on Wednesday that properties with pools need to follow the state's COVID-19 safety requirements.

The reminder comes as properties on the Las Vegas Strip and the downtown area report a boost in business for March Madness.

In accordance with the governor's emergency directives 021 and 037, the Nevada Gaming Control Board says pool areas must be limited to 50% capacity and are subject to social distance requirements.

Six feet of distance between people is required in the pool, pool deck and any other areas of the pool facility. Visitors must also wear face coverings at all times unless actively eating, drinking, or in the pool.

Hot tubs must remain closed.

The notice goes on to say that while many of the state's key metrics, such as COVID-19 positivity rate, are trending in the right direction, highly contagious variants of the coronavirus should continue to be kept in mind:

While Nevada’s daily average COVID-19 positivity rates and other key pandemic metrics continue to trend in a positive direction, Declaration of Emergency Directive 041 is clear that variants of the COVID-19 virus do exist, and medical experts have determined that several of these variants are significantly more contagious than the original virus. Furthermore, efforts to vaccinate the hospitality workforce are underway, with many individuals in this workforce still unvaccinated.

