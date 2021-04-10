Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Navajo president balks at reopening tribal roads to visitors

items.[0].image.alt
Felicia Fonseca/AP
A sign urging safety measures during the coronavirus pandemic is seen in Teesto, Arizona, on the Navajo Nation on Feb. 11, 2021. Teesto workers, health representatives, volunteers and neighbors keep close tabs on another to ensure the most vulnerable citizens get the help they need. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)
Virus Outbreak Navajo Nation
Posted at 2:16 PM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 17:16:04-04

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez has vetoed a resolution to reopen tribal roads on the Navajo reservation to tourists and other visitors.

Nez said Friday in a statement that he vetoed the resolution approved March 31 by the Navajo Nation Council because COVID-19 variants are spreading in the region and because more people need to be vaccinated and that it will take time to move closer to herd immunity.

Nez also said the Navajo people's health and well-being must be prioritized over visitors' desires.

The closure does not affect state highways that pass through the reservation, which includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH