Movie-goers undeterred by COVID to watch new Spiderman movie

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The concerns over omicron not deterring families from the movie theaters. It’s the start of a big box office weekend with the release of the new Spiderman movie.

People are flocking to the theaters to watch Spiderman No Way Home and see their favorite web-slinger on the big screen.

“This is pretty much a childhood hero of mine. My favorite superhero I have to say,” Dominique Ford, who lives in Las Vegas, said.

A superhero that’s a big box office draw. Cinemark proclaims it’s the biggest domestic opening night based on ticket sales. The movie ringing up $50 million in Thursday domestic preview gross.

“I’ve seen the first one, the second one. All three Spidermans. It’s super cool to see it on opening day,” ford said.

All this happening during a pandemic. The Century 16 South Point requires masks and sanitizing each theater while cleaning. Families are still comfortable going amid worries over omicron wanting a sense of normalcy.

“I just abide by the rules to abide by the rules because it’s Vegas,” Ford said.

Rules that allow comic book fans to go back to doing what they love.

“Being able to go to the movies and being surrounded by other people and get the energy up, it feels really good,” Ford said.

Movie industry experts are projecting this movie to be the biggest box office draw during the pandemic potentially rivaling the opening weekend of movies like Stars Wars The Force Awakens and another Marvel movie, Avengers Endgame.