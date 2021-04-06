Nevada authorities reminding drivers of school zone safety as more students return to classrooms

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Elementary school students have been slated to return to in-person learning full time, and all middle and high school grades have been called to begin hybrid learning Tuesday.

Traffic safety officials have sounded the alarm that more kids will be on the streets ahead of the day hoping to avoid a tragic crash.

Andrew Bennett with Zero Fatalities says drivers have done a good job since hybrid learning began in February as there have been no serious or fatal crashes involving students during that time.

But it isn't time to celebrate as more kids enter school zones, some for the first time in more than a year.

"We have to do everything we can between education, engineering, and enforcement to make that environment possible," Bennett said. "Going through school zones is a natural part of your commute, and we're asking that you allow extra time especially now when we're adding extra students and this might be their first time going to school."

Bennett also reminded people that school zones become active 30 minutes before and after schools open and close, whenever the flashers are active, and whenever kids are in the area.

During those times, it is illegal for drivers to speed, pass other cars, or make a U-turn.