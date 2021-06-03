Millions of families are at risk of losing their homes as mortgage forbearance ends

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warns millions of families are at risk of losing their homes.

Around 2 million homeowners are still in mortgage forbearance and there's action people need to take before that forbearance ends to avoid eviction.

“If they can't afford to resume their payments at the levels that they were at before the forbearance they will have other options. So, we expect to see loan modifications,” said Kristen Holt, CEO of GreenPath.

If you can't afford payments anymore you may be able to get your forbearance extended.

It's also a seller's market so that could be an option if you can no longer afford your home.