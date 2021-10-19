MGM Resorts: 90 salaried employees resigned over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Resorts International has confirmed to 13 Action News that 90 salaried employees nationwide decided to leave their positions due to the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
In a letter sent from the company's CEO Bill Hornbuckle, he said that 98% of the salaried employees got the vaccine by the Oct. 15 deadline.
The letter also stated that 84% of the overall MGM Resorts workforce has been vaccinated, and that number continues to rise.
There is not currently a vaccine mandate for hourly employees at this time.
READ THE LETTER SENT TO EMPLOYEES FROM CEO BILL HORNBUCKLE:
Dear Colleagues,
As you may recall, in August we announced a mandatory vaccination policy for salaried employees who don’t work from home, requiring them to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive an approved accommodation by October 15.
I’m happy to report that more than 98% of our salaried team members to whom this applied have answered the call and are in compliance with the policy.
This is a remarkable outcome and a major milestone for us as we work to create the safest possible environment for our employees and guests.
Out of many thousands of salaried MGM employees across the country, approximately 90 chose not to participate in this new policy and have left the company.
While we are sad to see colleagues go, we respect their decision and wish them the very best. On behalf of MGM Resorts, I want to thank them for their service and contributions to our company.
I also want to express my deep appreciation, once again, to those who have been vaccinated.
Vaccination is the most effective tool to protect our communities, defeat the virus and finally end this pandemic.
MGM has continually done all we can to get our employees and community vaccinated, and we’ve seen consistent growth in vaccination rates among our entire workforce.
In fact, 84% of MGM Resorts’ on-site Las Vegas workforce, both hourly and salaried, is fully vaccinated – and the numbers continue to rise every single day.
COVID-19 is a dangerous disease that has taken far too many lives and negatively impacted countless others. It also continues to hamper our industry’s recovery and threaten job security for millions worldwide.
As I’ve said before, the decision to be vaccinated mitigates these threats and is a truly caring and compassionate act worthy of celebration and praise. You have my gratitude and respect.
As Nevada’s largest private employer – and as a large employer throughout the United States – MGM Resorts is uniquely positioned to help make a significant positive difference for our communities.
It’s hard to overstate the impact of having so many of our employees, partners and their families stepping up to receive these safe, effective, life-saving vaccines. It’s a testament to how seriously we take our commitment to supporting and improving people’s lives in the communities where we operate.
As a reminder: For those of you who work from home, please remember that November 15 is the deadline by which you, too, must be in compliance with the vaccination policy.
Thank you for everything you do.
Sincerely,
Bill Hornbuckle
CEO & President