MGM Resorts: 90 salaried employees resigned over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — MGM Resorts International has confirmed to 13 Action News that 90 salaried employees nationwide decided to leave their positions due to the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

In a letter sent from the company's CEO Bill Hornbuckle, he said that 98% of the salaried employees got the vaccine by the Oct. 15 deadline.

The letter also stated that 84% of the overall MGM Resorts workforce has been vaccinated, and that number continues to rise.

There is not currently a vaccine mandate for hourly employees at this time.

READ THE LETTER SENT TO EMPLOYEES FROM CEO BILL HORNBUCKLE: