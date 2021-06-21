Metcalfe's Market offering social bands to ease back pre-pandemic life

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we all try to ease back into pre-pandemic life, a grocery store in Wisconsin is trying something new to help ease the awkwardness and fear that can come with that.

Metcalfe's Market in Madison is offering these bracelets to customers and employees.

They show how comfortable you are interacting closely with others.

The three bracelet levels mimic traffic lights,

Green means go: high fives and handshakes all around.

Yellow means you're still cautious: elbows only.

Red means stop: keep your distance and no physical contact.