Mask mandate stays in place for Clark County, Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Health Response says Clark County will continue to have a mask mandate in place for now.

The county is listed as having substantial transmission of COVID-19 and must continue to use masks in indoor settings.

Substantial transmission is between 50 to 99 new cases per 100,000 people or a test positivity between 8% and 9.99% in the past 7 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is the first time Clark County has not been listed as high transmission since the state started using this metric for mask requirements.

High transmission is defined as more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people or greater than 10% tests resulting positive in the past 7 days.

Only Esmerlad County in Nevada has been able to drop the mask mandate at this time.

All other Nevada counties are listed as high transmission by the CDC and must continue to use masks in indoor settings.