Many wondering when DETR will reopen for in-person appointments

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For months, thousands of Nevadans have been waiting for their unemployment money.

Despite numerous phone calls, multiple emails, and delayed back and forth communication, the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) doors remain locked and many are wondering if that will change.

Some frustrated Nevadans have even had to deal with unemployment scams and fraudulent claims, while their claims are on hold.

Spending their time proving they are who they say they are, many have gone through a long process.

This is why some believe that having in-person services would provide a better experience.

DETR said in a statement that “although one of DETR’s main areas of focus is unemployment insurance, the agency is aware of the importance of workforce development, and the need to get Nevadans back to work, thereby empowering the state’s labor force and economy. At this time, there is no definite date for when the agency will re-open to provide in-person services, but the agency has begun internal preparations to address the need for providing in-person and workforce services.

