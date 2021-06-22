Learning more about the long-term complications of COVID

We learned pretty quickly that people who were overweight, obese or suffering from diabetes were more susceptible to severe COVID symptoms.

Now we're learning more about who is most at risk for long-term complications.

Bariatric doctors at the Cleveland Clinic are studying the long-term effects of COVID infections among people with obesity.

When compared to a group of COVID survivors with normal body mass indexes, they found patients with moderate and severe obesity were between 28 to 30% more likely to end up in the hospital after recovering from the initial infection.

They experienced all sorts of long-term complications from the heart and lungs to digestion and mental health problems.