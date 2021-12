HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights upcoming game at Bakersfield has been postponed due to COVID protocols.

Thursday, the American Hockey League announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Silver Knights, their Friday night game at the Bakersfield Condors has been postponed.

The league says the Silver Knights organization will be following enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.