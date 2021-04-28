Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce celebrates 5 years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce celebrated five years on Tuesday with a party at the top of the Strat.

Industry leaders say weddings are coming back in a big way after dropping during the pandemic.

"I'm seeing a very, very big pent-up demand for everyone to come to town get married, have fun and enjoy Vegas," said Pastor Pete of Elegant Vegas Weddings.

Industry experts say international travel restrictions are their biggest challenge right now and they are working to get some of those customers back.