Tourists say they feel safe coming back to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If it seems more people are visiting Las Vegas, you certainly aren’t wrong.

McCarran Airport reports more people are flying in as businesses increase capacity, but the change has caught some by surprise.

COVID-19 numbers have been going down across the country and that has led more and more tourists to venture out and visit Las Vegas. While this is great news for the economy, the threat of COVID-19 is literally still in the air.

On the Las Vegas Strip, it's easy to see plenty of people walking around, going in and out of hotels, some of them without wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines.

Even tourists were surprised to see bigger crowds this weekend, but they said that, overall, they felt relatively safe here.

Right now, hospitality workers are still not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine and most businesses are still operating at 35%, at least until March 15 when they’re set to rise to 50%.

But state leaders say that all depends on whether or not we can keep our case numbers low.