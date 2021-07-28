Las Vegas restaurant preparing for new mask rules

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local restaurant named Squeeze In is preparing for the new mask mandate.

Masks have been optional until now for guests who are vaccinated.

But, the CDC is now recommending that everyone wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

And the governor of Nevada just announced a new mask mandate effective July 3O.

The restaurant plans on enforcing the new rules. They say their biggest fear is getting closed down again.

Not everyone is happy about being told to wear masks.

Patrick Wrona says that if you are vaccinated, the decision should be yours.

Las Vegas is considered a hotspot for COVID-19.