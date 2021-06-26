Las Vegas Lights FC hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic and water balloon fight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of fans went to Cashman Field last night to enjoy a soccer match and had the opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccine and participate in a water balloon fight.

Las Vegas Lights FC hosted a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic before its match on June 25 against the San Diego Loyal.

Those within eligible age ranges were able to get vaccinated before the match started.

The team says many of its fans are Hispanic/Latino, a group currently seeing the highest COVID-19 rates in the valley and health officials are trying to find creative ways to bring the life-saving vaccine to them.

At halftime, the team also attempted to have the world's biggest water balloon fight when hundreds of families went down to the pitch and started to throw water balloons at each other.

Brett Lashbrook, the team's owner, said he's happy to see things start to get back to normal and wants to find ways for families to connect, after a hard year.

The Lights fell to the Loyal 2-1. Regardless of the score, fans said they had lots of fun before, during, and after the match.