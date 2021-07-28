Las Vegas Fire & Rescue employee reportedly dies because of COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue says it has lost one of its own because of COVID-19 on July 18.

Gary Myers was an administrative support assistant, according to the fire department's tweet.

Myers worked with the department for 27 years. He worked in the logistics facility, which keeps the department equipped with supplies, medical supplies, fire equipment and more.

Myers started with LVFR in December 1994. He also assisted the Fire Prevention Division and Administration at Fire & Rescue Headquarters on many occasions.

The fire department also says he had a cheerful personality and was always willing to help anyone he could.

He also liked cats and sports.

Final arrangements are pending.