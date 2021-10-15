Las Vegas' economic impact as international travel is set to return

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the pandemic started and travel restrictions were put in place, the Las Vegas economy took a big hit.

The impact of international travel being halted has left a mark on the city and the tourism industry.

Some good news is on the way, the White House confirmed today that the U.S. is set to reopen air and land travel to international travelers starting Nov. 8, as long as the travelers are fully vaccinated.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority published a report on the impact of COVID-19 on the Southern Nevada tourism industry and international travelers play a big role.

In the report, LVCVA shows how U.S. road trip travel has fairly rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, while air travel as of April 2021 was still lower.

The economic impact of the pandemic has been about $19.2 billion, according to LVCVA.

While domestic travel has returned to Southern Nevada, the addition of the international traveler will only add to the rebound of Las Vegas.

