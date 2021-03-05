Las Vegas-based company donates masks to under-resourced students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas-based company, PandMedic Solutions, donated 10,000 face masks to under-resourced students.

The donation includes N95 and 3 Ply masks and was sent to the nonprofit Core, Futuro Academy Public Charter School and Democracy Preparatory Academy at Agassi Campus.

The PandMedic Solutions operations manager, Will Mijangos, says donating the masks is a reward because the schools don't have to pay for them with their limited budgets.

"It's nice," said Mijangos. "It feels good to go...'Here you guys go, you don't have to worry about this.'"

"It's three schools that don't have to worry about that," he added.

All three locations serve under-resourced students and communities that have been impacted by the virus.