Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air brings back furloughed pilots

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air is bringing back furloughed pilots, and a spokesperson says the company is going to be growing.

One executive told Reuters the company "would be just fine" without aid from the federal government.

As travel picks back up many might consider using a low-budget airline, but Atmosphere Research Group President Henry Harteveldt suggests doing research first.

"Cost out what you might want on any airline if the price is really important," he said. "It is possible that with some airlines that charge a higher base fare, you may actually get more amenities or more benefits with that fare than you made with some other carriers."

Allegiant's fixed-costs, like bags and other fees, account for around a quarter of the total price.