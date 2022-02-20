Justin Bieber's show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday postponed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Justin Bieber is not going to perform at T-Mobile Arena this weekend as originally planned.
His show on Sunday was postponed due to a positive case of COVID-19 "within the Justice Tour family" organizers say.
The show was part of the "Justice World Tour."
A new date was scheduled for June 28.
Tickets for the original Feb. 20 show will be honored at the June performance. Those who prefer a refund can get one where they bought their ticket, organizers say.
Read the full statement below:
Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. Justin is, of course, hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority. The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.
The rescheduled date for Las Vegas will be Tuesday, June 28. Date is contingent on the NHL Playoff schedule. Tickets for the original show will be honored. Refunds available at point of purchase.
Thank you and have a great weekend.