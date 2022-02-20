Justin Bieber's show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Sunday postponed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Justin Bieber is not going to perform at T-Mobile Arena this weekend as originally planned.

His show on Sunday was postponed due to a positive case of COVID-19 "within the Justice Tour family" organizers say.

The show was part of the "Justice World Tour."

A new date was scheduled for June 28.

Tickets for the original Feb. 20 show will be honored at the June performance. Those who prefer a refund can get one where they bought their ticket, organizers say.

