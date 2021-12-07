Is Nevada prepared for Omicron?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The new COVID-19 variant omicron dominates new cases in South Africa with cases increasing in Europe. It has started to make its way to the U.S. but are we ready for it?

The fact is, coronavirus keeps mutating. The question is: is Southern Nevada prepared? And what will the impacts on the economy be?

COVID-19 hit us like a bus. Then the delta variant took a swing. Now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the omicron variant is here, but to what extent & risk, we don’t know.

We sat down with the governor today to see what he has to say about Nevada’s response.

"We hope it doesn't happen again, we are also well prepared in our healthcare system to make sure if we have another virus coming in another variant, we'll be able to handle it better than in the past. We certainly hope we don't have to implement any new restrictions or people losing their jobs. the key is getting people vaccinated," Sisolak expressed.

The original COVID-19 shook our economy to the core and many are still struggling with employment and staying open. The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation says despite DETR fiasco’s over these last 2 years, they’ve gotten better.

"I think because we’ve made so many changes in the system and improvements, we are ready for a pretty large influx should one occur," says DETR director Elisa Cafferata.

The CDC says omicron will likely spread faster than the original COVID-19 virus but its unknown as of right now if it will spread more quickly than delta. Dr. Faci says early reports about omicron are quote: “encouraging”.

