Heart-shaped wreath placed in front of Welcome to Las Vegas sign to honor COVID-19 victims

A wreath of roses shaped like a heart was placed in front of the Welcome to Las Vegas sign to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19. County Commissioners and a group of locals came together to do this.
Posted at 7:39 AM, Mar 02, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A wreath of roses shaped like a heart was placed in front of the Welcome to Las Vegas sign to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

County commissioners and a group of locals came together to do this.

Floral hearts were placed at iconic locations across the U.S. yesterday.

A nurse is leading the effort in Clark County after losing her mother to the virus.

According to the health district, since the pandemic began, there have been more than 3,800 COVID-19 deaths in Clark County alone.

