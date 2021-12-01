Gov. Steve Sisolak amends Nevada's large gathering rules to allow kids under 12

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak amended an emergency order outlining rules for large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday. The change allows "flexibility" for those organizing large events to admit children under the age of 12, regardless of their vaccination status, according to a press release.

The order sets out rules for large events and conventions where more than 4,000 people attend. With the change, unvaccinated children under the age of 11 will be allowed at those events, provided they wear a mask.

Children under the age of 12 who provide proof of vaccination are not required to mask up for such events, the press release states.

Nevada Health Response noted that the FDA recently authorized Pfizer's COVID vaccine for children 11 and under, and said the state is engaged in a "robust vaccination campaign" for that age group.

More information can be found on the state's website here.