Gov. Sisolak signs Emergency Directive 050 in support of safer conventions

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Today, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed Emergency Directive 050 , which expands the mask exception for large indoor events to now include conventions within counties that have “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 transmission if all attendees are vaccinated.

This policy expansion gives an option for convention organizers to choose between requiring masks indoors for all attendees, regardless of vaccination status, or ensuring that all attendees are vaccinated, in which case fully-vaccinated attendees can remove their masks.

In line with the large event masking exception that became effective last month, this is not a requirement to show proof of vaccination to attend a convention. It is an optional exception to the mask requirement if the convention operator chooses to require proof of vaccination for all attendees.

Masks are not required for FULLY VACCINATED persons at conferences in counties with “substantial” or "high” transmission rates if ALL of the following conditions are met:

The convention will have 4,000 attendees or greater;

The convention is for a discrete period of time;

The convention requires pre-registration;

The convention is open only to those who have successfully completed pre-registration;

The event operator maintains access control that effectively prevents unregistered or otherwise unauthorized persons from entering or attending the convention or any part thereof; and,

The event operator requires proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination for every attendee at that event. If someone fails to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, they MUST NOT be admitted.

Additionally, convention operators MUST implement a method of verifying vaccination status that is accurate, effective and reliable. Staff must be sufficient in number and adequately trained to implement the system.

Convention operators may admit attendees who are only partially vaccinated (e.g. have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination). However, attendees who are only partially vaccinated MUST continue to wear a mask during the event.

Convention operators MUST implement a system of distinguishing attendees who are fully vaccinated from those who are only partially vaccinated or who, due to age, are ineligible to receive a vaccine, and MUST enforce the mask requirement for all attendees who are not fully vaccinated during the event.

Eligible convention operators who wish to hold an event where fully vaccinated persons are not required to wear face coverings pursuant to this Guidance must submit a Large Event or Convention Masking Exception COVID-19 Certification Form listing the event venue, the date of the event, if known, and certifying that the event operator will comply with all requirements of Directive 050. The certification form must be submitted to the State Department of Business and Industry and to the applicable local health authority.

Emergency Directive 050 repeals and replaces Directive 049 to ensure consistency between large events and conventions. The requirements for large events remain the same but additional considerations for transportation to and from events and conferences have been added to comply with federal mask mandates.