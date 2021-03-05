Menu

Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Gov. Sisolak issues new directive related to live entertainment, distance requirements

items.[0].videoTitle
Instead of the 25 foot distance requirements that were previously in place, the newly-signed directive from Gov. Steve Sisolak calls for at least 6 feet separation for all live entertainment if performers wear a mask the full time, or a minimum separation of 12 feet when they are unmasked or temporarily and intermittently remove their masks or face coverings during performances.
Posted at 3:35 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 00:14:30-05

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — In response to a request by Gov. Steve Sisolak to conduct a reevaluation of the existing 25 foot distance requirements between performers and audience members and other live entertainment and musical performance mitigation measures, the State Epidemiologist and public health advisors submitted new recommendations.

The recommendations include a minimum separation of at least 6 feet for all live entertainment and performances only if artists and performers wear a mask or face covering at all times throughout the performance, or a minimum separation of at least 12 feet for all live entertainment and performances when artists and performers are unmasked or temporarily and intermittently remove their masks or face coverings during performances. In addition to existing mitigation measures for live entertainment and performances, public health advisors also strongly urge performers to participate in regular COVID-19 testing.

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS

These recommendations have been accepted and updated in Emergency Directive 040, signed today by Gov. Sisolak. The changes are effective immediately, and the updates are also reflected in Nevada Health Response issued guidance.

The minimum distance requirements apply to all live entertainment and performances at all sizes of public gatherings and events.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018