Gov. Sisolak issues new directive related to live entertainment, distance requirements

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — In response to a request by Gov. Steve Sisolak to conduct a reevaluation of the existing 25 foot distance requirements between performers and audience members and other live entertainment and musical performance mitigation measures, the State Epidemiologist and public health advisors submitted new recommendations.

The recommendations include a minimum separation of at least 6 feet for all live entertainment and performances only if artists and performers wear a mask or face covering at all times throughout the performance, or a minimum separation of at least 12 feet for all live entertainment and performances when artists and performers are unmasked or temporarily and intermittently remove their masks or face coverings during performances. In addition to existing mitigation measures for live entertainment and performances, public health advisors also strongly urge performers to participate in regular COVID-19 testing.

These recommendations have been accepted and updated in Emergency Directive 040 , signed today by Gov. Sisolak. The changes are effective immediately, and the updates are also reflected in Nevada Health Response issued guidance.

The minimum distance requirements apply to all live entertainment and performances at all sizes of public gatherings and events.

