Gov. Sisolak announces departure of Caleb Cage from COVID-19 task force, other changes

Today, Nevada Health Response and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the next steps in the State’s COVID-19 response toward the goal of full economic reopening by June 1.

COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage will depart the Governor’s Office on June 1 to re-join the Nevada System of Higher Education as Vice Chancellor for Workforce Development/Chief Innovation Officer. Cage was originally enlisted to help lead the State’s COVID-19 response efforts at the start of the Pandemic in March 2020 under a temporary assignment in coordination with NSHE, Governor Sisolak, and Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry of the Nevada National Guard.

“I could not be more grateful to Caleb for answering the call to serve our State throughout this crisis and the incredible work he has done to help guide Nevada throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. His expertise in emergency management and his leadership have been invaluable,” said Gov. Sisolak. “While the pandemic is not yet over, our State response efforts will naturally transition as the situation evolves and we focus on mass vaccination of Nevadans. After over a year of selfless public service to our great State, I’m thrilled that Caleb will be transitioning to his new and exciting workforce development role at NSHE, and I look forward to working closely with him and Chancellor Rose as we continue our economic recovery and focus on creating high-quality jobs for Nevadans.”

During the month of May, Cage will continue to work with partners including the Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Emergency Management and numerous others to ensure that coordination remains in place beyond June 1. Cage will move into his new position on June 10.

Beginning in May, the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force will meet on an as-needed basis. The Task Force was established to coordinate directly with county partners to ensure mitigation and enforcement measures were localized to help slow the spread of the virus. With the Governor delegating mitigation authority to local governments, the Task Force and their ongoing meetings will formally sunset on June 1. Communication and coordination related to public health management and response efforts will return to pre-pandemic status, with a strong partnership between DHHS and DEM.

Additionally, the State will continue calls with the press once a week through the month of May, on Wednesdays as noon. After May, the State will resume communication methods and procedures in place prior to the pandemic and on an as-needed basis.

The State continues to encourage Nevadans who have not yet been vaccinated to take advantage of opportunities to access the life-saving vaccine. To learn more about how to schedule an appointment, visit NVCOVIDFighter.org.

“Vaccines are a key tool to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our State and keep us on our path toward full reopening,” said Gov. Sisolak. “If you have already been vaccinated, please encourage your friends, family and loved ones to protect themselves.”

