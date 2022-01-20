Free COVID-19 tests available at Veterans Memorial Community Center on Saturdays, Sundays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of Las Vegas is partnering with Northshore Clinical Labs to provide drive-through COVID-19 testing on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., beginning Jan. 22.

The free testing will be located in Ward 2 in the Veterans Memorial Community Center parking lot at 101 South Pavilion Center Drive.

No appointments are needed, but those interested in getting tested can speed up the process by preregistering at northshoreclinical.jotform.com.

Every person, whether adult or minor, needs to be individually registered. Once arriving at the site, they will be asked to provide their confirmation number.

Find more testing sites in the Las Vegas area on ktnv.com/COVID.

“With the current surge in cases, I have been working to add testing locations in the city and I want to thank Northshore Clinical Labs for working with us on this site,” Ward 2 Councilwoman Victoria Seaman said.

“It is conveniently located and I hope those in need of a test take advantage of this free opportunity.”

This site is expected to be open for the next several weekends. For additional testing sites, visit covid.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/testing/ or ktnv.com/COVID.

Information was provided by the city of Las Vegas.