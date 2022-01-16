Fiesta Henderson drive-thu COVID-19 testing site now open

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Las Vegas valley residents have another option to get tested for COVID-19 with the Fiesta Henderson drive-thru site now officially open.

The site will operate five days a week from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday through Wednesday at the casino located on 777 W. Lake Mead Parkway.

Earlier in the week, another major testing site opened at Texas Station at 2101 Texas Star Lane, off Rancho Drive and Coran Lane. That site will operate five days a week, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Both sites require an appointment, which can be made on INeedaCOVID19Test.com.

RELATED: Find a COVID-19 test in the Las Vegas area

Each has the capacity to run 4,000 tests a day, according to officials with Clark County and the Southern Nevada Health District.

The Health District says it's seeing nearly three times the amount of testing compared to early December.

There are a lot of new options when it comes to testing in the Las Vegas valley. For the latest testing information make sure to visit ktnv.com/COVID.

