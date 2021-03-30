Families flock to local parks with Clark County schools spring break underway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — No school for Clark County School District students this week as spring break kicks off.

Many are heading to neighborhood parks to take advantage of the nice weather. Depending on which park you choose may determine how much you can do.

Kids are crawling about on the playground at Gardens Park, free to do as they please. That includes Lorena Elan’s children.

“It’s really sunny and it’s nice and enjoy and be in shorts for once,” she said.

School-age children are able to do many things at the park, like play ball in the grassy areas and non-contact sports like tennis. Signs encourage people to limit their playground time to half an hour and to practice social distancing.

“So, we like to stay in our smaller community parks because people seem to keep a six-foot distance still,” Elan said.

But playing basketball isn’t an option with the hoops being taken down at the park. You’ll have to go to a City of Las Vegas park to do that. The city says it’s following the governor’s guidelines but has left the basketball hoops up at city parks. At Police Memorial Park, people are just happy to be able to actually play.

“It feels real good, especially with the whole quarantine. Like actually be able to be outside and stretch and play with other people because most places don’t have it,” James Dale, who lives in Las Vegas, said.

The jungle gyms and other areas also remain open at Police Memorial Park. Elan says while her son is bummed about having no hoops at Gardens Park, just being able to go nearly anywhere in the park is a good start.

“Being here out in the park helps him out a lot so he can get a little bit of energy out,” she said.

We did reach out to parks and rec officials with Clark County and the City of Las Vegas on why there is a difference with the basketball hoops but didn’t get an answer back.